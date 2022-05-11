Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-2;7-4
DeForest;6-4;6-7
Watertown;6-5;8-5
Beaver Dam;5-5;8-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-4;6-5
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-3;4-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;10-1;13-2
Monona Grove;7-4;10-7
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-11
Stoughton;2-8;2-10
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;8-1;10-2
Oregon;4-4;6-4
Monroe;3-7;3-8
Mount Horeb;2-8;3-10
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2
Sun Prairie;9-2;11-3
Middleton;9-4;12-5
Madison West;8-5;8-7
Madison Memorial;7-6;9-6
Verona;7-5;9-7
Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7
Beloit Memorial;2-9;2-9
Madison East;2-9;2-11
Janesville Parker;2-11;2-11
Capitol North
Columbus;5-1;9-2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;8-6
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-5;6-9
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4;4-4
Poynette;0-6;2-8
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;4-3;5-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Edgerton;9-1;11-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;8-6
Evansville;3-2;4-3
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;3-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7