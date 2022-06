State Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, June 14

Division 1 Quarterfinals

No. 4 Westosha Central vs. No. 5 Menomonee Falls, 8 a.m.

No. 1 Sun Prairie vs. No. 8 Bay Port, 8 a.m.

No. 2 Eau Claire North vs. No. 7 Greendale, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Hartland Arrowhead vs. No. 6 Milton, 12:30 p.m.

Division 1 Semifinals

Winners of 8 a.m. games, 5:30 p.m.

Winners of 12:30 p.m. games, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Division 4 Semifinals

No. 1 Regis vs. No. 4 Oakfield, 8 a.m.

No. 2 Columbus Catholic vs. No. 3 Bangor, 8 a.m.

Division 3 Semifinals

No. 1 Amherst vs. No. 4 Cuba City, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 St. Croix Falls vs. No. 3 Kenosha St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.

Division 2 Semifinals

No. 1 Mosinee vs. No. 4 Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Pewaukee vs. No. 3 Denmark, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Division 1 Championship, 6 p.m.