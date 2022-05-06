Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
DeForest;6-4;6-6
Watertown;6-5;8-5
Beaver Dam;4-5;5-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-3;6-6
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-3;4-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;9-0;12-1
Monona Grove;7-3;10-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-10
Stoughton;0-8;0-9
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;7-1;8-2
Oregon;4-4;5-4
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;2-7;2-7
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;7-1;8-2
Middleton;7-2;10-3
Sun Prairie;8-2;9-3
Madison Memorial;7-4;9-4
Verona;6-5;8-7
Madison La Follette;3-5;4-5
Janesville Parker;2-6;2-6
Madison West;3-6;3-6
Beloit Memorial;2-7;2-7
Madison East;0-8;0-8
Capitol North
Columbus;5-0;9-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-2;6-4
Lake Mills;4-2,9-3
Lodi;2-4;5-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3;4-3
Poynette;0-5;2-7
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-3;2-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;9-1;11-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;6-6
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Friday's results
Sun Prairie 4, Arrowhead 3
Monona Grove 10, Monroe 0
Edgerton 5, Clinton 1