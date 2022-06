Sectional matchups

Division 1

All games played on Tuesday, June 7

Eau Claire Memorial Sectional

No. 1 Eau Claire North vs. No. 4 Hudson, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Stevens Point vs. No. 3 Eau Claire Memorial, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Bay Port Sectional

No. 1 Kimberly vs. No. 5 De Pere, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Hortonville vs. No. 7 Bay Port, 4 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Waunakee Sectional

No. 1 Sun Prairie vs. No. 4 Middleton, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Verona vs. No. 3 Waunakee, 1:30 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Oshkosh North Sectional

No. 1 Hartland Arrowhead vs. No. 4 Hartford Union, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Beaver Dam vs. No. 6 West Bend West, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Oregon Sectional

No. 1 Milton vs. No. 5 Kettle Moraine, 10 a.m.

No. 3 Oconomowoc vs. No. 10 Mukwonago, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Brookfield Central Sectional

No. 1 Whitefish Bay vs. No. 4 Homestead, 10 a.m.

No. 3 Menomonee Falls vs. No. 7 Wauwatosa East, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

South Milwaukee Sectional

No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette vs. No. 4 Muskego, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Greendale vs. No. 3 South Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Kenosha Bradford Sectional

No. 1 Franklin vs. No. 5 Union Grove, 10:30 a.m.

No. 2 Westosha Central vs. No. 3 Oak Creek, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Division 2

Abbotsford Sectional

No. 2 Osceola vs. No. 3 Rice Lake, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Altoona vs. No. 1 Mosinee, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Seymour Sectional

No. 1 Shawano vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Denmark vs. No. 4 Xavier, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Waupun Sectional

No. 1 Dodgeville vs. No. 3 Baraboo, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Jefferson vs. No. 2 Madison Edgewood, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Racine St. Catherine's Sectional

No. 2 Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. No. 3 Whitnall, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Pewaukee vs. No. 1 St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Division 3

La Crosse Sectional

No. 1 St. Croix Falls vs. No. 1 Chequamegon, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Elk Mound vs. No. 1 Aquinas, 2 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Crivitz Sectional

No. 1 Stratford vs. No. 2 Oconto, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Amherst vs. No. 2 Kewaunee, 1:30 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Prairie du Chien Sectional

No. 1 Viroqua vs. No. 3 Marshall, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Cuba City vs. No. 1 Deerfield, 2 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Chilton Sectional

No. 1 Lomira vs. No. 1 Chilton, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic vs. No. 3 Brookfield Academy, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Division 4

Shell Lake Sectional

No. 1 Solon Springs/Northwood vs. No. 3 Siren, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Regis vs. No. 2 Independence/Gilmanton, 1:15 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Gillett Sectional

No. 2 Newman Catholic vs. No. 3 Rib Lake, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Columbus Catholic vs. No. 4 Lena, 1 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Riverdale Sectional

No. 1 Ithaca vs. No. 2 Bangor, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Pecatonica vs. No. 3 Riverdale, 1:15 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:45 p.m.

Rosholt Sectional

No. 1 Gibraltar/Washington Island vs. No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia, 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 Oakfield vs. No. 3 Fall River, 3 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.