Baseball

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Waunakee;5-2;6-4

Watertown;5-4;7-4

DeForest;5-4;5-6

Beaver Dam;4-3;5-3

Badger Northwest

Baraboo;6-2;6-5

Reedsburg;1-5;4-5

Sauk Prairie;1-3;3-4

Portage;1-4;2-4

Badger Southeast

Milton;8-0;10-1

Monona Grove;5-3;8-5

Fort Atkinson;2-5;2-9

Stoughton;0-7;0-8

Badger Southwest

Edgewood;6-0;7-0

Oregon;4-4;5-4

Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5

Monroe;1-5;1-5

Big Eight

Janesville Craig;6-1;7-1

Middleton;7-1;10-2

Sun Prairie;6-2;6-3

Verona;5-4;7-6

Janesville Parker;2-4;2-4

Madison Memorial;5-4;7-4

Madison La Follette;2-4;2-4

Madison West;2-6;2-6

Beloit Memorial;2-5;2-5

Madison East;0-7;0-7

Capitol North

Columbus;4-0;8-1

Lakeside Lutheran;3-1;5-3

Lake Mills;3-2,8-3

Watertown Luther Prep;1-3;3-3

Poynette;0-4;2-6

Lodi;2-3;5-6

Capitol South

New Glarus;1-0;2-1

Belleville;1-0;1-2

Marshall;3-2;2-5

Cambridge;1-1;1-4

Waterloo;0-2;1-4

Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2

Rock Valley

Edgerton;7-0;9-0

Turner;5-1;5-1

Jefferson;6-2;6-4

McFarland;6-3;6-4

Evansville;3-2;3-2

Big Foot;2-5;2-5

Whitewater;2-4;2-6

Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-4

East Troy;1-7;1-7

Clinton;0-4;0-4

Saturday's results

