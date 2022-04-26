Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-1;5-3
Watertown;4-3;6-3
DeForest;4-3;4-5
Beaver Dam;3-3;4-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-2;6-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;2-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;6-0;8-1
Monona Grove;5-1;8-2
Fort Atkinson;1-5;1-9
Stoughton;0-6;0-7
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;4-0;5-0
Oregon;4-2;5-2
Monroe;1-4;1-4
Mount Horeb;1-4;2-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;5-1;6-1
Middleton;4-0;6-0
Sun Prairie;4-2;4-2
Verona;4-2;5-4
Janesville Parker;2-3;2-3
Madison Memorial;3-3;5-3
Madison La Follette;2-3;2-3
Madison West;1-6;1-6
Beloit Memorial;1-3;1-3
Madison East;0-5;0-5
Capitol North
Lake Mills;3-0,7-1
Columbus;3-0;6-1
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;4-2
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2;2-2
Poynette;0-3;2-5
Lodi;0-3;3-5
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;2-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Marshall;2-2;2-5
Waterloo;0-1;1-3
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;4-0;6-0
Turner;5-1;5-1
McFarland;6-1;6-1
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-4
East Troy;1-6;1-6
Clinton;0-4;0-4