Baseball

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Waunakee;5-1;5-3

Watertown;4-3;6-3

DeForest;4-3;4-5

Beaver Dam;3-3;4-3

Badger Northwest

Baraboo;6-2;6-5

Reedsburg;1-5;4-5

Sauk Prairie;1-3;2-4

Portage;1-4;2-4

Badger Southeast

Milton;6-0;8-1

Monona Grove;5-1;8-2

Fort Atkinson;1-5;1-9

Stoughton;0-6;0-7

Badger Southwest

Edgewood;4-0;5-0

Oregon;4-2;5-2

Monroe;1-4;1-4

Mount Horeb;1-4;2-5

Big Eight

Janesville Craig;5-1;6-1

Middleton;4-0;6-0

Sun Prairie;4-2;4-2

Verona;4-2;5-4

Janesville Parker;2-3;2-3

Madison Memorial;3-3;5-3

Madison La Follette;2-3;2-3

Madison West;1-6;1-6

Beloit Memorial;1-3;1-3

Madison East;0-5;0-5

Capitol North

Lake Mills;3-0,7-1

Columbus;3-0;6-1

Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;4-2

Watertown Luther Prep;1-2;2-2

Poynette;0-3;2-5

Lodi;0-3;3-5

Capitol South

New Glarus;1-0;2-1

Belleville;1-0;1-2

Cambridge;1-1;1-4

Marshall;2-2;2-5

Waterloo;0-1;1-3

Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2

Rock Valley

Edgerton;4-0;6-0

Turner;5-1;5-1

McFarland;6-1;6-1

Jefferson;6-2;6-4

Evansville;3-2;3-2

Big Foot;2-5;2-5

Whitewater;2-4;2-6

Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-4

East Troy;1-6;1-6

Clinton;0-4;0-4

