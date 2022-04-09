 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baseball

  • 0

BADGER EAST

Team;Conference;Overall

Watertown;1-0;3-0

Monona Grove;1-0;2-0

Milton;1-0;2-0

Waunakee;1-0;2-2

DeForest;1-0;1-1

Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0

Fort Atkinson;0-1;0-2

Stoughton;0-1;0-1

BADGER WEST

Reedsburg;1-1;1-2

Baraboo;0-0;1-1

Edgewood;1-0;1-0

Oregon;1-0;2-0

Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0

Monroe;0-1;0-1

Portage;0-1;0-1

Sauk Prairie;0-1;0-2

People are also reading…

Big Eight

Middleton;1-0;4-1

Madison West;1-1;1-1

Sun Prairie;1-0;1-0

Janesville Craig;1-0;2-0

Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0

Madison Memorial;0-1;0-1

Madison La Follette;0-1;0-1

Beloit Memorial;0-1;0-1

Verona;1-1;2-1

Madison East;0-1;0-1

Capitol North

Columbus;1-0;2-0

Poynette;1-0;3-0

Lake Mills;0-0,0-0

Lakeside Lutheran;0-1;0-1

Lodi;0-0;0-0

Watertown Luther Prep;0-0;0-0

Capitol South

Belleville;0-0;0-0

Cambridge;1-0;1-0

Waterloo;0-0;0-0

Wisconsin Heights;0-0;0-0

Marshall;0-1;0-0

New Glarus;0-1;0-1

Rock Valley

Jefferson;1-0;1-0

McFarland;1-0;1-0

Turner;1-0;1-0

Brodhead;0-1;0-1

Edgerton;0-0;0-0

Clinton;0-0;0-0

East Troy;0-0;0-0

Big Foot;0-1;0-1

Evansville;0-1;0-1

Whitewater;0-1;0-1

Saturday's results

Verona 3, Madison West 2

Stevens Point 7, DeForest 3

Columbus 13, Laconia 1

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics