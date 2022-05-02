Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
Watertown;5-4;7-4
DeForest;5-4;5-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;5-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-2;6-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;3-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;8-0;10-1
Monona Grove;5-3;8-5
Fort Atkinson;2-5;2-9
Stoughton;0-7;0-8
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;6-0;7-0
Oregon;4-4;5-4
People are also reading…
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;1-5;1-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;6-1;7-1
Middleton;7-1;10-2
Sun Prairie;6-2;6-3
Verona;5-4;7-6
Janesville Parker;2-4;2-4
Madison Memorial;5-4;7-4
Madison La Follette;2-4;2-4
Madison West;2-6;2-6
Beloit Memorial;2-5;2-5
Madison East;0-7;0-7
Capitol North
Columbus;4-0;8-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-1;6-3
Lake Mills;3-2,8-3
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3;3-3
Poynette;0-4;2-6
Lodi;2-3;5-6
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;3-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-2;2-5
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;7-0;9-0
Turner;5-1;5-1
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
McFarland;6-3;6-4
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Clinton;0-4;0-4