COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW, STATE JOURNAL UW BEAT REPORTER:
Jack Coan. Michigan State’s front seven has a ton of talent and is looking to bounce back from a tough game last week against Ohio State. That means Jonathan Taylor might be short on running room. Coan is going to need to complete some passes down the field to open things up and make the Spartans defend the whole field. Coan has one of the best completion percentages in the country, but even a couple of deep passes that fall incomplete can serve the purpose of making MSU’s defense play honest.