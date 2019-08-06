One of the greatest football careers in history nearly never happened. Long before Tom Brady was winning six Super Bowls and overcoming the odds as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Bart Starr followed a similarly unlikely career arc.
After suffering a back injury during a hazing incident before his junior season at Alabama, Bart Starr barely played during his junior year, and when J.B. Whitworth replaced Red Drew as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, Starr became an afterthought and rode the bench as a senior.
Nevertheless, on the recommendation of Alabama basketball coach Johnny Dee, then-Packers personnel director Jack Vainisi chose Starr in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft, with the 200th overall pick. He served as a backup to Tobin Rote as a rookie and was in and out of the starting lineup thereafter until Lombardi’s arrival in Green Bay in 1959.
From there, of course, Starr set a standard of excellence few quarterbacks can even dream of. He led the Lombardi-era Packers to five championships, including victories in the first two Super Bowls — earning Super Bowl MVP honors in each game. His teams were 9-1 in postseason play, and his playoff passer rating of 104.1 remains the best in NFL history. And despite a disappointing tenure as head coach from 1975 through 1983, he remained a beloved figure until his death at age 85 last May.
“Because of my respect for it,” Starr replied when asked at the Packers’ annual Fan Fest in 2006 why he remained so close to the organization years after his playing and coaching careers had ended. “It has been extremely well managed for a number of years, and I have the utmost respect for (everyone) within the organization. Additionally, I think, the respect I have for the wonderful fans all over this part of the country. We lived here for 31 years and we got to know so many of those wonderful people. So we love coming here. This will always be our adoptive home after living here for so many years. So to be able to come back and share some time, is a ball.”