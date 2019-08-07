The fact that Starr led the Packers to five championships in seven years — something not even the modern-day Starr, New England’s Tom Brady, can boast among his six Super Bowl championships — is astonishing.
So is the fact that despite years and years of the game trending toward the benefit of quarterbacks, with passer ratings inflating with the help of pro-offense rules, Starr still holds the record for the best career postseason passer rating in league history (104.1) to go along with the Packers’ 9-1 record in the playoffs with him under center. His longtime friend and blocker, fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer, likes to say that Starr wasn’t just the greatest player on those legendary Lombardi-coached teams of the 1960s, but the greatest person.
“He’s been my model, my idol — a sensational human being,” Kramer said recently. “And if I can be half the guy that Bart was by the time we hear the final bell, I’ll be a happy guy.”
Starr also went out of his way to mentor Favre and Rodgers, and was unfailingly complimentary of both players, until his death in May at age 85.
Many of the stories from Starr’s playing career have been told thousands of times, but for all he accomplished as a player and as a philanthropist, perhaps Starr’s most remarkable quality was his self-awareness. Driven by loyalty to the franchise he’d come to embody, he not only admitted he played too long (“I should have retired three years earlier — I had a bad shoulder, and my performance just went downhill those last three years”) but also that he was ill prepared to take over as the team’s head coach in 1975, with only one year of coaching experience (as quarterbacks coach in 1972 under Dan Devine).
“The greatest mistake I made in my life was to coach,” Starr, who went 52-76-3 with one playoff appearance in nine seasons, said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview in 2013. “It’s a great lesson that could apply to any of us. Because I didn’t plan to, I hadn’t prepared to. And I didn’t have the guts to say to the Green Bay Packers, ‘Thank you, but no thank you. I’m not going to do it.’ I wasn’t prepared, and it showed over the first few years. I felt very, very badly about that.
“I think we can all learn lessons from others if we listen closely to why they did or didn’t do something. That would be the biggest error of my life.”
