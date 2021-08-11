 Skip to main content
Barrett Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Stoughton
Barrett Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Stoughton

Barrett Nelson, Badgers recruit playing for Fall River, Cap Newspapers photo

Rio/Fall River's Barrett Nelson (79) overpowers a Brookfield Academy lineman as he pressures Blue Knights quarterback Jonah Jensen (3) during a game in October 2020.

After transferring to Fall River/Rio last year, Nelson is back with the Vikings this fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, had a stellar junior season, earning first-team All-Trailways Conference honors as an offensive and defensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder adds plenty of size up front to an already deep line that includes Gabe Rousseau, who’s orally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.

