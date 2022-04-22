Tags
The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.
Thoughts on a young cornerback, Braelon Allen's development as a receiver and more from Badgers football practice.
John Blackwell’s coach helped him become a combo guard. Here’s how the class of 2023 commit thinks he will fit with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Wisconsin men's hockey team announces a change to the coaching staff after the Badgers struggled last season.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
A woman was stabbed twice Saturday night, once in her abdomen and once in her elbow, after entering a North Side apartment amid an argument according to police.
The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman volleyball season for the Badgers.
Thoughts on Dean Engram's progress as a wide receiver, a redshirt sophomore cornerback's confidence and more from the Badgers' Tuesday football practice.
Badgers quarterbacks are getting guidance on their throwing technique, defensive reads and more from a former Stanford QB with family ties to the UW program.
