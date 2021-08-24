 Skip to main content
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton

WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet

Milton's Bailey Ratzburg competes in the 200 yard individual medley during the WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Ratzburg finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at state. She is ranked 11th statewide in the class of 2023 and 264th nationally.

