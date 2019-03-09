Given my unique background and experiences stated below, I consider myself the best fit for this community work.
A. I am currently working as the treasurer and board member of the Ice Age Subdivision Homeowners Association facing issues encountered by District 7 residents.
B. I am coaching children in District 7 schools on various programs such as 4H and Lego League. I contributed as a team member for the Huegel PTO and FACE teams and understand the perspective of parents from Huegel, Chavez, and Toki schools.
C. I have worked for the Department of Natural Resources for the past 12 years and have gained valuable experience in environmental issues, including recent flooding in our neighborhood.
D. I am the owner of a small business with a history of utilizing administration and management strategies.
E. I contributed as board member and director of various local nonprofit organizations such as the North South Foundation, the Association of Indians in America, and the Madison Area Telugu Association.
F. I am a strong believer in a democracy where peoples' voices matter the most. Connecting District 7 to local government is my goal and making our district's voice heard is my objective.
G. I’ll donate 100 percent of my salary from this service back to the community to accomplish public safety projects.
Increasing the community's participation in city decisions is one thing the city can do better. I’ll make sure our district's voice is heard loud and clear before any decision is made by the council. We should have mandatory public participation and voting from the district on major projects done by the city.
Poor public transportation is another issue faced by our district. I’ll work with the council to make better routes, improve frequency of service, and increase availability of public transportation to all. It is also time to bring back train/rail projects to Madison.
There is a recent uptick in car thefts by juveniles in our district. The city has failed to reduce the recidivism rate due to lack of resources for these juveniles. Without proper learning experiences for these juveniles, the seriousness of these crimes is climbing day by day. To address these crimes, the city needs to implement programs such as Positive Action and Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies (PATHS). Giving these juveniles the right tools to support themselves with a technical education and job opportunities is the first step towards fixing this issue. The public needs to be educated on this issue and solutions found for more neighborhood programs.