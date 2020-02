Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Coach: Greg Gard , 95-57 in his fifth season at UW.

Player to watch: Junior guard Brad Davison (above) matched his career high with 30 points in UW’s 81-64 win at Nebraska on Saturday. Davison’s eight 3-pointers matched a single-game program record held by Bronson Koenig vs. Virginia Tech in the 2017 NCAA tournament.