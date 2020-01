Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Player to watch: Since back-to-back big performances — 31 points vs. UW-Milwaukee and 21 vs. Tennessee — junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) has gone 7 of 29 from the field over three games. Trice was 2 of 10 and missed the potential go-ahead shot in a 71-70 home loss to Illinois on Wednesday.