Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Player to watch: Junior forward Nate Reuvers (above) scored seven of his team-high 17 points over the final 3:20 of UW’s 61-57 win over then-No. 5 Ohio State on Jan. 3. Reuvers scored half of the Badgers’ points in a 14-3 run late in the game.