Player to watch: D’Mitrik Trice (above) earned Big Ten co-player of the week honors after scoring a career-high 31 points in the Badgers’ 83-64 win over UW-Milwaukee on Dec. 21. Trice, who hadn’t scored more than 11 points in a game this season, went 5 of 6 from 3-point range and drew a game-high seven fouls.