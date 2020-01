Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Player to watch: Junior forward Nate Reuvers (above) scored 19 points in UW’s 67-55 loss at then-No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night. Reuvers is 5 of 11 from 3-point range over the past two games after going 14 of 47 (29.8%) over the first 16 games of the season.