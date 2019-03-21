Coach: Greg Gard, 80-46 in his fourth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior center Ethan Happ has averaged 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in six career NCAA tournament games. He’s shot 63.3 percent from the field in those games.
Coach: Greg Gard, 80-46 in his fourth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior center Ethan Happ has averaged 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in six career NCAA tournament games. He’s shot 63.3 percent from the field in those games.
Our Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ helps you keep up on the news.
Win great prizes in our annual contest; bring your groups to play against family and friends!