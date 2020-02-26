BADGERS (17-10, 10-6)

BADGERS (17-10, 10-6)

D'Mitrik Trice

Coach: Greg Gard, 97-57 in his fifth season at UW.

Player to watch: Junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) recorded a career-high nine assists in UW’s 79-71 victory over Rutgers on Sunday night. He’s averaging 5.5 assists over the past 11 games.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics