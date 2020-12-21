Badgers upset No. 14 Michigan State despite second-half cold spell

Down to seven scholarship players, the Badgers jumped out to a big lead and held on for dear life in the second half. D’Mitrik Trice had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while playing all but 86 seconds of the game, which came three days after Kobe King officially announced he was leaving the program and Brad Davison was suspended for one game by the Big Ten Conference. “I just love what (Gard) did,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said, “except that it was against me.”