 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers upset No. 14 Michigan State despite second-half cold spell

Badgers upset No. 14 Michigan State despite second-half cold spell

Nate Reuvers - UW vs. Michigan State

Kohl Center

Feb. 1, 2020

UW 64, No. 14 Michigan State 63

Down to seven scholarship players, the Badgers jumped out to a big lead and held on for dear life in the second half. D’Mitrik Trice had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while playing all but 86 seconds of the game, which came three days after Kobe King officially announced he was leaving the program and Brad Davison was suspended for one game by the Big Ten Conference. “I just love what (Gard) did,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said, “except that it was against me.”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics