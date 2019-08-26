The University of Wisconsin football team opens the season on Friday at South Florida, and our team has the Badgers covered.
Our 28-page special section previewing UW’s 2019 season just came out Sunday. Among the section’s highlights: columnist Tom Oates’ take on UW’s prospects, a position-by-position breakdown of the Badgers, previews of UW’s 2019 opponents, a look at the top players in the Big Ten, and a read on the top college football storylines around the nation.
Only reporters who live and work in your community can bring you that kind of relevant, in-depth and timely coverage of topics that matter to you.
Thanks to your support, last week we were also able to bring you reporter Chris Hubbuch's examination of what's been done since devastating flooding hit the region a year ago -- and what some say still needs to be done as shifting weather patterns make such events more likely in coming years. Although Madison and Dane County have spent millions in flood remediation and prevention, Chris found, in the words of one engineer, “If we get what we got last year, we’re in deep trouble.”
Also making news last week: State regulators gave preliminary approval for a controversial power line project through southwestern Wisconsin. The Public Service Commission touted the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek as a "cornerstone" to making the transition from fossil fuels to a clean energy grid. But opponents argued the cost wouldn't be offset by the cheap, renewable energy promised and decried the impact on the environment and land values along the route.
One of the biggest talkers we wrote about last week concerned the decision by UW-Madison to remove Nails' Tales, the polarizing sculpture that has stood outside Camp Randall Stadium for 14 years. There appears to be no middle ground where the concrete obelisk topped by a towering pile of footballs is concerned: People loved it or hated it. As the sculpture passes on to history, reporter Kelly Meyerhofer asked the question: Do we expect too much of our public art? If you missed it, be sure to also check out the photo gallery of the removal.
Speaking of campus-area fixtures, reporter Shelley K. Mesch reported on the pending closure of Michael’s Frozen Custard, which has provided cool, creamy refreshments on Monroe Street for 33 years. Owner Michael Dix said he had to close the establishment after his husband, Sergio De La O Hernandez, was denied a U.S. visa because he entered the country illegally from Mexico more than 30 years ago. Dix says Hernandez had been integral to running the business.
Saturday was also the 49th anniversary of the bombing of Sterling Hall on the UW-Madison campus. Be sure check out the State Journal's photo collection from that tragic, momentous event.
