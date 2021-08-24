 Skip to main content
Badgers roster breakdown: Wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor provide offense with proven targets
UW POSITION PREVIEW | WIDE RECEIVERS

Badgers roster breakdown: Wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor provide offense with proven targets

From the Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team series
Kendric Pryor - spring practice

UW senior receiver Kendric Pryor missed four full games and a portion of a fifth last season due to a concussion. He returned to get a complete season under position coach Alvis Whitted. 

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the fourth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW quarterback Graham Mertz analyzes his targets this season as we take an in-depth look at the receiving corps:

Depth chart

Projected starters — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Kendric Pryor — 5-11; 189; Sr.; Hazel Crest, Ill.

Danny Davis — 6-0; 196; Sr.; Springfield, Ohio

Chimere Dike — 6-1; 199; So.; Waukesha, Wis.

Key backups

Jack Dunn — 5-7; 176; Sr.; Madison, Wis.

Devin Chandler — 6-0; 178; Fr.; Huntersville, N.C.

A.J. Abbott — 6-2; 196; Jr.; Northville, Mich.

The rest

Markus Allen — 6-1; 215; Fr.; Clayton, Ohio

Haakon Anderson — 6-1; 209; Redshirt Fr.; Verona, Wis.

Skyler Bell — 6-0; 190; Fr.; Bronx, N.Y.

Stephan Bracey — 5-10; 184; So.; Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jordan DiBenedetto — 6-0; 193; Jr.; Stoughton, Wis.

Mike Gregoire — 5-10; 186; Jr.; Green Bay, Wis.

Alex Moeller — 5-11; 166; Fr.; Arlington Heights, Ill.

Isaac Smith — 6-2; 199; Redshirt Fr.; Memphis, Tenn.

Teammate's take

In the fourth part of the Wisconsin State Journal's position-by-position breakdown series, UW quarterback Graham Mertz analyzes his targets this season.

Overview

Danny Davis - UW vs. Iowa 2019

Injuries and inexperience ravaged this position in 2020, making the Badgers passing attack the second-worst in the Big Ten Conference.

Seniors Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis (above) missed the second half of the season, but both chose to come back for another season to provide UW with proven options on the outside. Davis has shown throughout his career that he can be a big-play threat, averaging 11.8 yards per catch, but a concussion limited him to two games last season. His return also will help the run game because he was used as a jet-sweep ball carrier at times last season.

Kendric Pryor

Pryor (above) could become a weapon for the Badgers out of the slot receiver spot, where he played some last season before also suffering a concussion. If Pryor could fill the role Jack Dunn did a season ago and be a reliable weapon for Mertz on short routes, his speed and change of direction should be able to turn those catches into big plays. Chimere Dike made a few splash plays as a freshman, including a long touchdown catch against Northwestern, and showed the promise of becoming a consistent playmaker. If he can, the Badgers become a much more difficult team to defend.

Dunn is also a returning senior. He stepped up in the absence of Davis and Pryor in 2020, but what kind of role he’ll play when they’re healthy is to be determined. He’s sure-handed and developed some rhythm with Mertz last season, so there’s a spot for him in some capacity.

A.J. Abbott - Spring practice

Abbott (above), after a strong spring where he finally looked ready to make good on his potential, has the size to be a tough cover on the outside. At 6 foot 2, Abbot is one of the tallest receivers on the roster. He needs to show he can use his size to help him win against tight coverage because he lacks top-end speed to pull away from defenders.

Chandler showed flashes of speed as a receiver and return man in 2020. For an offense in need of a game-breaker at the position, he could fit the bill. Chandler could be a do-it-all type of weapon that can play across the formation or take a handoff, essentially becoming what Aron Cruickshank was for UW in 2019.

The younger group, including incoming freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell, could make a splash as well, but they first will have to prove they can block well enough to earn snaps.

Ready to make a leap

Chimere Dike

Dike (above) formed instant chemistry with Mertz last year. He showed a good understanding of the offense and his role despite being guarded by opponents’ No. 1 cornerback as a true freshman. He needs to continue working on the small details at the top of his route to get separation, according to position coach Alvis Whitted, but he should be able to show more with Davis and Pryor taking some attention off him. All but two of Dike’s catches last season were between the numbers, and he should have more room to operate in the middle with Davis and Pryor on the field taking the top off defenses.

Looking ahead

Allen, Bell, Chandler and Smith may have to wait for their turn this season, but there will be plenty of opportunities waiting for them this offseason. UW’s 2018 and 2019 receiver classes failed to produce much on the field, and the younger group has more raw ability to offer strictly from a talent perspective.

They’d be wise to learn from Dike, whom coaches have lauded for his preparation and willingness to ask questions.

The number

17.3 | Average depth of target for Danny Davis, per Pro Football Focus, which led the team by more than a yard.

