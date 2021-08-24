Badgers roster breakdown: Tight end Jake Ferguson looking to lead a deep group to greatness

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.
From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.
In the third part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW linebacker Jack Sanborn discusses this year's group as we take an in-depth look at the tight ends:
Depth chart
Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Jake Ferguson — 6-5; 244; Sr.; Madison, Wis.
Key backups
Jack Eschenbach — 6-6; 245; Jr.; Downers Grove, Ill.
Hayden Rucci — 6-4; 260; So.; Lititz, Pa.
Clay Cundiff — 6-3; 244; So.; Wichita, Kan.
Jaylan Franklin — 6-4; 240; Jr.; Brownstown, Mich.
The rest
Cam Large — 6-3; 245; Redshirt Fr.; Pomfret, Conn.
Jack Pugh — 6-5; 241; Fr.; Columbus, Ohio
Cole Dakovich — 6-5; 239; Redshirt Fr.; Waukesha, Wis. (out for season with left leg injury)
Teammate's take
Overview
This position group was by far the most difficult to divide into the above categories. Jake Ferguson’s decision to come back for another season despite the chance to turn pro gives the Badgers a top-flight option as a receiver and a capable blocker. But more importantly it gives this group an undisputed leader, someone who can mentor the young talent in the room.
“I’ve loved seeing Jake’s progression and maturity,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “(He) certainly means a lot to us as a player. ... You need him to have his best season for us if we want to be any good offensively.”
Depth at the tight end spot has been a concern the past two seasons, but spring practices and fall camp have shown that the group behind Ferguson is ready to contribute.
With help from others at the position, Ferguson should avoid the late-season production drop off of the past two seasons and should be a force from beginning to end.
Jack Eschenbach (above left) may have had the most impressive spring session, showing bursts of speed to get separation over the middle and improvement as a blocker. Those qualities have continued into fall camp. His steps forward could make the two tight end formations the Badgers often feature more threatening through the air.
Hayden Rucci has established himself as arguably the best blocker in the bunch, which earned him significant snaps last season and could again in 2021. Clay Cundiff and Jaylan Franklin are high-upside athletes who haven’t quite put it all together yet, but position coach Mickey Turner believes that when they do, their size and catch radiuses will be difficult for defenses to handle.
Jack Pugh was the lone tight end brought into the fold in the 2021 recruiting class, but the four-star prospect has great lateral movement and could be a factor if he improves his blocking to a passable level.
For the Badgers’ two tight end formations to work to their fullest, the second tight end needs to be a threat to catch passes. Those catches don’t necessarily need to be down the field, but opponents haven’t had to cover the tight end opposite Ferguson over the past two seasons. Whether it was Cormac Sampson, who’s now an interior offensive lineman, in 2019 or Eschenbach or Rucci in 2020, the second tight end spot hasn’t been productive as a receiver to keep defenses honest.
Ready to make a jump
So many players in this position group are in this category, but chief among them is Franklin (above). He converted from outside linebacker to tight end before last year’s shortened season, and he showed good hands and speed during spring and fall practices. Turner said his athleticism and leaping ability are rare for a tight end — sounds like a lethal combination for a red-zone target if he can put together the pieces of his game.
Looking forward
Five players in this position group have multiple years of eligibility left in their college careers, and that’s not taking into account the others’ opportunities to use the extra year banked last year due to COVID-19. So the future of this position group likely already is on the roster.
Cam Large was a highly touted recruit in 2020 but has had a hard time getting reps.
Large and Pugh have similar athletic builds and receiving skills, but they haven’t come along enough yet as blockers to play now. Once that changes, the Badgers should have a deep group of tight ends to utilize for the next few seasons.
The number
11.8 | Career yards per catch average for Jake Ferguson entering his fourth year as a starter.
Year in review: Superlatives for the 2020 Wisconsin Badgers football team
Offensive MVP: Jake Ferguson, tight end
Ferguson was one of the few skill-position players who started all seven games this season. He continued to be a reliable receiving target, especially in the red zone, and was a solid blocker in the run game.
Ferguson led the Badgers in catches (30), receiving yards (305) and touchdowns (four). Defenses keyed on Ferguson after he torched Illinois and Michigan in the first two weeks of the year, but he continued his streak of catching at least one pass in all 34 games he’s played at UW.
He’s returning to the team for his senior season, which provides quarterback Graham Mertz his most trusted weapon back in the fold in 2021.
“The bar for him, he would agree to this, we set it high. I love the way that he continues to work at it. He’s not satisfied in any way,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.
Defensive MVP: Jack Sanborn, inside linebacker
Sanborn was the connective tissue in the middle of the Badgers’ defense that was again one of the best in the FBS. He led UW with 52 tackles, including 31 solo and four for loss.
His best performance was against Northwestern, a game in which he had 10 tackles and a sack. He and fellow inside linebacker Leo Chenal combined to form a fierce duo and that tandem will be together again next season after Sanborn announced his return to the program.
“It's very fun, I think is a great answer,” safety Scott Nelson said of playing with Sanborn. “He erases a lot of plays that may be big plays, he saves a lot of mistakes or mental errors by other people and stuff like missed tackles by other people.”
Specialist MVP: Adam Bay, long snapper
Punter Andy Vujnovich and kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke could have won this award as well, but Bay was essentially perfect on his snaps this season.
Bay was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the best long snapper in the country. Bay snapped on punt and placekicks and never had a snap go awry.
“Were you the guy in the dugout who told the pitcher he had a no-hitter going?” Chryst said when asked about Bay’s near-perfect season.
Most improved offensive player: Graham Mertz, quarterback
*Ducks*
Before you get angry and throw things, consider the situation Mertz was in.
He went through the pandemic-altered offseason without being able to work with receivers until midway through the summer, came into training camp believing he was QB2, is made the starter due to an injury, has an amazing debut against Illinois, contracts COVID-19 as did his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and goes through the year without being allowed to spend extra time with his receivers to make up for lost time.
The fact that Mertz had low points should be expected, but his talent was on display early in the season. A healthy offseason with time to work with his teammates should help that talent show up more consistently.
“Out of any year being your first year to start and the inconsistency that came with it, he never dropped his head once,” senior tailback Garrett Groshek said of Mertz. “He kept fighting, he kept swinging. And just was willing to do whatever it took to win games.”
Most improved defensive player: Leo Chenal, inside linebacker
Chenal’s physical tools were apparent when he got chances to play in 2019, but he needed more time to learn the finer points of Leonhard’s scheme and how to disguise his assignment. He showed his growth in understanding the defense and his responsibilities this season in becoming a tackling machine for UW.
He developed into the team’s best pass rusher, leading the group in sacks (three) and quarterback hurries (seven) while finishing second to Sanborn with 46 total tackles. His 10-tackle, 5-for-loss performance against Minnesota showed how much he’d grown from his freshman season.
“That man is crazy,” senior safety Eric Burrell said of Chenal. “That’s one word I think would describe him pretty good. He’s one of the strongest guys we have on this team. He gives 110 percent every play, every play. You can look at him like, ‘Golly, this dude’s still going.’”
Offensive newcomer of the year: Jalen Berger, running back
It’s rare that a freshman finds success immediately, but Berger showed he was the most explosive and biggest threat at tailback for the Badgers this season almost from his first snap.
From his breakout performance against Michigan to being a steady force in each game he played before contracting COVID-19 late in the year, Berger was everything the Badgers expected from the four-star recruit.
If there were stock to buy in players for next season, Berger’s would be a blue-chipper.
“He’s getting comfortable each week,” former UW star Jonathan Taylor said of Berger. “I like his patience. That’s something that’s hard to develop if you don’t already have it when you come in, it’s hard to develop.”
Defensive newcomer of the year: Nick Herbig, outside linebacker
For a freshman to start in UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme, he’s got to be impressive from Day One. Herbig fits that bill.
He was one of the players that caused training-camp buzz and translated it onto the field. He started all seven games for UW this season and finished with 26 tackles, six for loss, and a sack. He had seven tackles in the win over Minnesota.
Once he refines his technique as a pass-rusher, his speed and motor will make him a game-wrecker.
“He expects a lot out of himself, yet I think he's realistic and knows there's a lot to learn and really just wants to be a contributor,” Chryst said of Herbig. “I've loved his approach, his work ethic. Each day, you know not just each game, but each day is a good day for him and it's a chance to continue to improve and so we're certainly glad that he's with us.”
Offensive unsung hero: Cole Van Lanen, left tackle
A steadying force on the left side of the UW line, Van Lanen showed better power and savvy in protecting Mertz. He battled through an injury against Iowa and that injury held him out of games against Minnesota and Wake Forest.
UW’s offensive line had to shuffle a good amount to deal with injuries and COVID-19, but when he was in the lineup, Van Lanen was everything the Badgers expected from one of their most experienced players. It’s no secret why the Badgers’ best runs this season came behind the left side of the line.
“Cole Van Lanen is really good and going against him every day helped me elevate my game a lot quicker, obviously, with the competition level,” Herbig said. “Going against Cole every day it’s not easy to make a play.
Defensive unsung hero: Isaiahh Loudermilk, defensive end
We might be stretching the limits of “unsung” here because his teammates were quick to praise his work this year, but Loudermilk was a bear to block this season.
His size and strength are obvious, but his ability to move in small spaces along the line to close gaps and to maintain his balance through double-team blocks was impressive this season. He had 13 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hurries.
“It’s a lot of fun to watch him continue to grow, adding tools to his game, subtle things that don’t always show up in the stat sheet,” Leonhard said.
Biggest play of the year: Chase Wolf’s TD pass to Jack Dunn vs. Minnesota
Imagine the perception of the Badgers this season had they lost to the Gophers and likely not had a bowl game invite?
That was a very real possibility if Wolf, UW’s backup QB, didn’t make this play after coming off the bench when Mertz suffered a concussion. Wolf rolled to his left, got his shoulders square enough to his target to get the throw off and gave Dunn a well-placed ball all while dealing with a free rusher.
Keeping the Axe, and going on to win a bowl game are two of the highlights of a season many hope was a bump in the road of UW’s ascension to the top tier of college football. Wolf’s play made those possible.
