Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge

Badgers associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has a ton of talent to work with in this room. As he and UW coach Paul Chryst (above right) say each season, the challenge is finding the best five. Only one of the projected starters listed above is a lock for his spot: Logan Bruss (above left) at right tackle.

Kayden Lyles entered camp with the inside track on the center spot, especially after starting there last season. But a knee injury ended his 2020 early, and Tippmann pushed his way into the starting line during training camp with physical play. Lyles could play both center and guard as a reserve this fall.

Bruss has played tackle and guard in his UW career, and Rudolph said this spring that Bruss is most comfortable and can make the most impact at right tackle. He was the right tackle in 2019 when the Badgers won the Big Ten West and went to the Rose Bowl.