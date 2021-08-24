 Skip to main content
Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge
UW POSITION PREVIEW | OFFENSIVE LINE

Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge

Graham Mertz, Josh Seltzner - Fall practice

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz fist bumps offensive lineman Josh Seltzner during practice Aug. 18 in Madison. Seltzner has had a solid showing this fall to maintain the inside track on the starting left guard spot. 

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

In the fifth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, we take an in-depth look at this year's offensive linemen:

Depth chart

Projected starters (L-R) — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

Tyler Beach — 6-6; 312; Sr.; Grafton, Wis.

Josh Seltzner — 6-4; 310; Sr.; Columbus, Wis.

Joe Tippmann — 6-6; 320; So.; Fort Wayne, Ind.

Jack Nelson — 6-7; 304; Redshirt Fr.; Stoughton

Logan Bruss — 6-5; 316; Sr.; Appleton, Wis.

Key backups

Logan Brown — 6-6; 311; So.; Grand Rapids, Mich

Cormac Sampson — 6-4; 305; Jr.; Eau Claire, Wis.

Michael Furtney — 6-5; 312; Jr.; Milan, Mich.

Kayden Lyles — 6-3; 312; Sr.; Madison, Wis.

Trey Wedig — 6-7; 315; Redshirt Fr.; Oconomowoc, Wis.

Nolan Rucci — 6-8; 294; Fr.; Lititz, Pa.

The rest

Dylan Barrett — 6-5; 303; Redshirt Fr.; St. Charles, Ill.

Ben Barten — 6-5; 303; Redshirt Fr.; Stratford, Wis.

JP Benzschawel — 6-6; 302; Fr.; Grafton, Wis.

Tanor Bortolini — 6-4; 306; Redshirt Fr.; Kewaunee, Wis.

Kerry Kodanko — 6-2; 301; Redshirt Fr.; Green Bay, Wis.

Riley Mahlman — 6-8; 300; Fr.; Lakeville, Minn.

Blake Smithback — 6-2; 304; Sr.; Waunakee, Wis.

Sean Timmis — 6-4; 306; Redshirt Fr.; Shorewood, Wis.

Overview

Logan Bruss

Badgers associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has a ton of talent to work with in this room. As he and UW coach Paul Chryst (above right) say each season, the challenge is finding the best five. Only one of the projected starters listed above is a lock for his spot: Logan Bruss (above left) at right tackle.

Kayden Lyles entered camp with the inside track on the center spot, especially after starting there last season. But a knee injury ended his 2020 early, and Tippmann pushed his way into the starting line during training camp with physical play. Lyles could play both center and guard as a reserve this fall.

Bruss has played tackle and guard in his UW career, and Rudolph said this spring that Bruss is most comfortable and can make the most impact at right tackle. He was the right tackle in 2019 when the Badgers won the Big Ten West and went to the Rose Bowl.

Graham Mertz's merchandise has been available for several weeks now. But one of his offensive linemen is wondering where his free swag from the man he blocks for is.

Tyler Beach started training camp dealing with a left leg injury, so Logan Brown, a former five-star recruit, took all the first-team reps at left tackle for the first week-plus. Brown continued to show the inconsistency that has kept him from ascending to a starting role earlier in his career, but his good plays, especially in run blocking, show he can be a force when he uses the proper technique. Brown suffered a head injury the second week of camp that kept him out of a couple practices and hurt his chances to start. Nolan Rucci, a five-star tackle and one of the best recruits the Badgers ever have landed in the internet rankings era, needs a year of adding mass and strength but shows good feet and hands in pass-blocking situations. Beach is the most reliable of the three, but Brown’s upside, explosiveness off the ball and increased practice reps will make him a more trusted backup.

Josh Seltzner left spring practice with the inside track at left guard, and he’s held onto the role with a solid showing this fall. Sampson made that position battle interesting, but his ability to be a capable replacement at either guard spot or center will make him valuable this season.

Jack Nelson’s quick, violent first steps shined during spring practices, and the combination of him and Bruss on the right side of the line excites Rudolph. Look for him to blow up tackles and nose guards on double team blocks, and don’t be surprised if he’s in the middle of a dust-up or two during the season — he’s already earned a reputation for playing through the whistle and trying to finish every block.

Having the depth of talent the Badgers do along the offensive line is a good thing, but don’t expect much rotation at any spot after Rudolph and Chryst pick their five.

“The chemistry, the unity ... there's value to working together, particularly in the offensive line,” Chryst said.

The Badgers saw last year what a line operating at a “B” level produces and how difficult it is to generate explosive plays without the line controlling things. Having Rudolph dedicated to the line this season as opposed to calling plays like last season may help. Rudolph and his linemen have expressed during fall camp that it was difficult to correct things on the line and adjust in last season’s coaching situation.

Ready to make a leap

Jack Nelson - Fall practice

Nelson (above), the son of former Badgers offensive lineman Todd Nelson, wants to make contact early in plays. Rudolph likened his blocking style to being in a bar fight, perfect for a guard. He’s gotten under the skin of some veteran defensive linemen during training camp for his nonstop aggressiveness. The right side of the Badgers’ line will maul people this season if Nelson holds his own playing between Lyles and Bruss.

Looking ahead

Soon, possibly this season, the Badgers’ line could be four- or five-star prospects across the board. That’ll be the case for the next few years so long as the Badgers can keep all the talent they’ve collected on their roster.

Rucci may not see the field this season, but he’ll be in line for a spot next year. Add him to Nelson, Joe Tippmann, and other prized recruits like Riley Mahlman and Trey Wedig, and the Badgers will have plenty of options to sift through for the next few seasons.

The number

78.5 | UW’s team run-blocking grade last season per Pro Football Focus, the lowest for a Badgers line since PFF started tracking the metric for all college teams in 2014.

