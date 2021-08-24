Badgers roster breakdown: Safeties striving for consistency while letting instincts guide physical play

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.
From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.
In the 10th part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW cornerback Caesar Williams discusses his teammates in the secondary as we take an in-depth look at the Badgers' safeties:
Depth chart
Projected starters — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Scott Nelson — 6-2; 205; Sr.; Detroit
Collin Wilder — 5-10; 199; Sr.; Katy, Texas
Key backups
Travian Blaylock — 5-11; 205; Jr.; Humble, Texas
Tyler Mais — 6-1; 201; Sr.; Waunakee, Wis.
John Torchio — 6-1; 208; Jr.; Lafayette, Calif.
Hunter Wohler — 6-2; 201; Fr.; Muskego, Wis.
Preston Zachman — 6-1; 211; Redshirt Fr.; Elysburg, Pa.
The rest
Owen Arnett — 5-11; 215; Fr.; Delafield, Wis.
Teammate's take
Overview
Jim Leonhard will have his hands full as he figures out how best to use the safeties in his room. Collin Wilder (above) and Scott Nelson are experienced and had good moments last season, but there’s room for the two of them to grow. This spring was the first time they were the incumbent starters together, and Leonhard sees potential in them playing together more often.
“I think they work well together,” Leonhard said. “It's been a couple of years now that they've been in the secondary together, in that rotation of three or four guys that's got the majority of the snaps. So comfort level between them is very high, and I like what they bring as a group.”
Both Nelson and Wilder have the ability to play in the box or deep, but they seem to enjoy the physicality of playing closer to the line. Their best attribute might be their instincts — they both are players you’ll see flying up to the line once they diagnose a swing pass or screen, and both can deliver some punishment when they get to a ball carrier.
Leonhard — who only will coach the safeties after coaching the full secondary the past five seasons — has a bevy of players he’s seen do the right things in practice but have not had much game experience. Travian Blaylock, Tyler Mais and John Torchio all have played sparingly over the past two seasons, but Leonhard has spoken highly about what they could bring to the table. Torchio has been active attacking the ball in the air, but that aggressiveness can leave him vulnerable to double moves.
Blaylock was dealing with a left leg injury at the start of training camp, and injuries have been a consistent theme during his Badgers career. He should be able to earn snaps both in the box and covering players in the slot if he can stay on the field. Wilder called Blaylock the most physically gifted player in the position group and he's consistently has been with the second unit during practice.
Hunter Wohler also could find himself in the rotation to start his career. The Muskego product was a four-star recruit and has the field vision and ball skills to make an impact right away. Leonhard said Wohler had picked up things well early in camp, but catching up with the veterans in front of him will be difficult.
Preston Zachman transitioned from linebacker to the back end this spring and has shown a better feel for it in the fall. His chance to be a regular player will come later.
One issue for this safety group could be a lack of top-end speed. It could make the Badgers susceptible to deep throws down the middle of the field.
Ready to make a leap
UW may need to get Torchio on the field more often after the defense lacked turnover creation last season. Torchio had an interception in 2019 and is known for ripping the ball away from players in practice. He’s played in 13 career games, but this could be the year he’s a fixture in the rotation.
Looking ahead
Wohler has the makeup to be a high-level player at the position, and how Leonhard tries to put him in different parts of the field to cause problems will be fun to watch. Owen Arnett, a walk-on, joins Wohler and Zachman as the only underclassmen in the group, so safety will be a position of need in the next two recruiting cycles. UW has an oral commitment from Austin Brown, a three-star safety from Illinois, in the 2022 class.
The number
6 | Yards after catch Scott Nelson allowed last season on six catches on which he was the closest defender, per Pro Football Focus.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
