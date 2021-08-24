Badgers roster breakdown: Safeties striving for consistency while letting instincts guide physical play

Leonhard — who only will coach the safeties after coaching the full secondary the past five seasons — has a bevy of players he’s seen do the right things in practice but have not had much game experience. Travian Blaylock, Tyler Mais and John Torchio all have played sparingly over the past two seasons, but Leonhard has spoken highly about what they could bring to the table. Torchio has been active attacking the ball in the air, but that aggressiveness can leave him vulnerable to double moves.

Blaylock was dealing with a left leg injury at the start of training camp, and injuries have been a consistent theme during his Badgers career. He should be able to earn snaps both in the box and covering players in the slot if he can stay on the field. Wilder called Blaylock the most physically gifted player in the position group and he's consistently has been with the second unit during practice.

Hunter Wohler also could find himself in the rotation to start his career. The Muskego product was a four-star recruit and has the field vision and ball skills to make an impact right away. Leonhard said Wohler had picked up things well early in camp, but catching up with the veterans in front of him will be difficult.