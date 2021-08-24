Badgers roster breakdown: Returning veterans bring stability to cornerback group tasked with tough role

“Me getting that inside experience last year, I feel confident following a guy if he moves inside, I can go inside and play that too,” Hicks said.

Williams proved often that he could be a tough, physical corner, even if the physicality drew flags a little too often for his liking. Both players have said they’ve learned how to fine-tune their technique under new position coach Hank Poteat and they’re looking to turn tight coverage into interceptions. No UW cornerback had an interception last season.

The springtime battle for the third cornerback spot between Dean Engram (above) and Alexander Smith continued into fall camp, with both having good days. The Badgers were in nickel packages, meaning a third cornerback on the field, for 70% of their snaps last season, so third corner is basically a starting position at this point. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said neither player has pulled ahead in the competition, so the player in that spot might be determined on a weekly basis depending on practice performance.

Semar Melvin was limited to three games last season, but he came on strong toward the end of the 2019 season and will be in the rotation. Leonhard has shown as a coordinator that he’ll rotate players to keep them at full-speed throughout a game, and this corner group should have enough players ready to allow that to happen.