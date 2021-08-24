Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options

After battling a leg injury last year, Spencer Lytle stood out in spring and hit the ground running in fall camp. He’ll be a factor in the rotation, especially if Burks isn’t producing as a pass rusher. C.J. Goetz provides a big body and is one of the tougher players to move in this group. Aaron Witt tallied a strip-sack in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and was having a good spring until a leg injury sidelined him for the latter half of those practices. Witt was out at the start of fall camp and it’s yet to be seen how much the time off put him behind in his progression. But the tall, long-armed rusher has a high motor and solid hand-fighting technique to help him get to quarterbacks.

The freshmen in this group include some of the best recruits in the 2021 class, like T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson. They may need some seasoning to be a factor on defense, especially when they have to play in space, but both have shown positives as rushers.

Peterson might have the most raw power of any player at the position, regardless of age, and he’s stood out this fall with how quickly he’s earned second- and third-team reps. Bollers keeps a low center of gravity and shows good bend when he has an angle around a blocker.