Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options

Depth chart
Projected starters — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Noah Burks — 6-2; 245; Sr.; Carmel, Ind.
Nick Herbig — 6-2; 227; So.; Kauai, Hawaii
Key backups
Spencer Lytle — 6-2; 230; So.; Redondo Beach, Calif.
C.J. Goetz — 6-3; 243; Jr.; Muskego, Wis.
Marty Strey — 6-2; 234; Jr.; Sun Prairie, Wis.
Aaron Witt — 6-6; 249; So.; Winona, Minn.
The rest
Ayo Adebogun — 6-2; 214; Fr.; Mequon, Wis.
T.J. Bollers — 6-2; 258; Fr.; Tiffin, Iowa
Izayah Green-May — 6-6; 234; Sr.; Bolingbrook, Ill.
Kaden Johnson — 6-2; 233; Redshirt Fr.; St. Paul, Minn.
Riley Nowakowski — 6-1; 244; Redshirt Fr.; Milwaukee, Wis.
Darryl Peterson — 6-1; 247; Fr.; Akron, Ohio
Overview
Much like the defensive line, the Badgers’ outside linebackers were just fine a season ago. But just fine isn’t what’s expected out of this group. UW’s defense is designed for these players to win on the edge and cause havoc for quarterbacks, but only four of the team’s 11 sacks were recorded by outside linebackers last season.
Noah Burks (above) may never be the pass rusher that Zack Baun developed into, but his knowledge of the system and his role in it make him a playmaker. He’s consistently in the right position to make plays, and that’s something he wants to capitalize on more in 2021 after taking advantage of another year of eligibility.
Nick Herbig (above) made his way into the starting lineup as a freshman with relentless effort and a quickness off the edge that set him apart. Getting a full offseason under his belt should help him develop more moves and countermoves to use against Big Ten tackles — almost all of his disruptive plays in the backfield came off speed rushes on the outside, not after engaging and beating a blocker. He could be in for an eye-popping season if he can add those elements to his game.
After battling a leg injury last year, Spencer Lytle stood out in spring and hit the ground running in fall camp. He’ll be a factor in the rotation, especially if Burks isn’t producing as a pass rusher. C.J. Goetz provides a big body and is one of the tougher players to move in this group. Aaron Witt tallied a strip-sack in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and was having a good spring until a leg injury sidelined him for the latter half of those practices. Witt was out at the start of fall camp and it’s yet to be seen how much the time off put him behind in his progression. But the tall, long-armed rusher has a high motor and solid hand-fighting technique to help him get to quarterbacks.
The freshmen in this group include some of the best recruits in the 2021 class, like T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson. They may need some seasoning to be a factor on defense, especially when they have to play in space, but both have shown positives as rushers.
Peterson might have the most raw power of any player at the position, regardless of age, and he’s stood out this fall with how quickly he’s earned second- and third-team reps. Bollers keeps a low center of gravity and shows good bend when he has an angle around a blocker.
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and position coach Bobby April have a lot of talent and body types to work with in this group, so they should be able to mix and match pairings throughout the season to take advantage of different matchups. The extra work the group has done on their pass-rush get-offs hopefully will pay dividends this season and the Badgers won’t have to rely on blitzes from their inside linebackers for pressure as they did last season.
Ready to make a leap
Herbig spent a good portion of his summer training with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig, and other NFL linemen. That experience opened his eyes to the level he wants to get to and the kind of moves he’ll need to develop to get there. His effort is unquestioned, but pairing that with more knowledge of leverage and how to use his physical tools should make him pop this season.
Looking ahead
UW has recruited well at this position, which makes sense as prep stars have seen what Leonhard’s scheme allows for outside linebackers to do. Bollers and Johnson soon could be the stars of this spot, but the Badgers also have intriguing prospects like Peterson and Ayo Adebogun in tow. It’ll be a race to see who develops the fastest to earn playing time, and it should quickly restock the position with talent.
The number
12 | Total hurries on a combined 277 pass-rush snaps by Noah Burks and Nick Herbig, per Pro Football Focus.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT'S UP!!!!
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I'm staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball
