Badgers roster breakdown: Defensive line aiming for greater impact behind Keeanu Benton's interior attack

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.
From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.
In the sixth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW offensive lineman Tyler Beach discusses this year's defensive linemen as we take an in-depth look at the group:
Depth chart
Projected starters (Nose, Ends) — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Keeanu Benton — 6-4; 317; Jr.; Janesville, Wis.
Matt Henningsen — 6-3; 291; Sr.; Menomonee Falls, Wis.
Isaiah Mullens — 6-4; 297; Jr.; Columbus, Ohio
Key backups
Bryson Williams — 6-2; 290; Sr.; Lincoln, Neb.
Rodas Johnson — 6-2; 286; So.; Columbus, Ohio
Gio Paez — 6-3; 310; So.; Los Angeles, Calif.
James Thompson Jr. — 6-5; 290; Redshirt Fr.; Cincinnati, Ohio
Isaac Townsend — 6-5; 275; So.; Arvada, Colo.
Cade McDonald — 6-6; 278; Redshirt Fr.; Houlton, Wis.
The rest
Michael Balistreri — 6-4; 276; Sr.; Grafton, Wis.
Tommy Brunner — 6-3; 254; So.; Milwaukee, Wis.
Mike Jarvis — 6-4; 274; Fr.; Medford, N.J.
Teammate's take
Overview
The Badgers were solid on the defensive line last season, but that performance didn’t turn into tackles for loss or sacks. UW had just four of its 36 TFLs and two of its 11 sacks come from defensive linemen in 2020. Senior Isaiahh Loudermilk had 2½ TFLs and two sacks before getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
UW’s scheme isn’t always designed for defensive linemen to make those plays behind the line and 70% of the team’s snaps were played in nickel last season, meaning only two linemen were on the field. But defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard repeatedly has said more production is expected out of this group.
“We're trying to expand the roles that they have, put them in the best position to win, rather than just saying, ‘This is your job and we're going to play around you,’” Leonhard said this spring.
Keeanu Benton (above) has been a force on the interior since joining the team in 2019, but the amount of nickel the defense has played has limited his ability to impact games. He started training camp with the top group of linemen in nickel, and if he can provide more interior pressure, it’ll lighten the pass-rush load asked of the inside linebackers. He could be a bowling bowl on stunts who draws a lot of attention.
Bryson Williams has battled through numerous leg and knee injuries in his UW career and has been mostly a backup since getting hurt against South Florida to start the 2019 season. He has been dedicated to a better diet that helped him shed nearly 40 pounds over the last year before bulking up for the season, and position coach Ross Kolodziej said he’s the most sudden and quickest he’s seen him.
Getting Matt Henningsen (above) back from a torn biceps will add an experienced playmaker to the front. How Henningsen takes advantage of starter’s snaps after being a rotation player over the past two seasons will be something to watch, but his combination of quick feet and upper body strength make him a tough player to block one-on-one.
Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson both are big-bodied athletes who bring speed off the edge and are strong enough to take on double teams. They may form a rotation with Henningsen similar to the Loudermilk-Henningsen-Garrett Rand trio that worked well over the past two seasons.
Isaac Townsend, a transfer from Oregon, quickly integrated himself with the Badgers in summer workouts. He’s one of the fastest players in the front seven, but being limited by injury early in camp may have delayed his chances to start the season in the rotation.
Some of the young talent at the position is still raw, but James Thompson Jr. (above left) — coming off a season-ending Achilles injury — had a strong camp and could find his way into the second unit.
Leonhard and Kolodziej, who’s in his first year in the role, ideally will be able to rotate players across the line to keep them fresh, something Leonhard has emphasized at almost every level of the defense.
Ready to make a leap
Thompson showed coaches enough last year in practice to earn reps late in the blowout win against Michigan, but he injured his right knee in that game. His long arms help him separate from blockers and he has good stop-and-start quickness. He was able to participate in the Badgers’ summer workouts after missing the spring, and he’s shown good burst off the line in fall camp.
Looking ahead
With an older group, UW will need to stock up some recruits in the next two cycles to be ready for the current players’ departures. Mike Jarvis was the only defensive end prospect brought into the 2021 class. UW has an oral commitment from Curtis Neal, likely the nose tackle of the future, in the 2022 class as well.
The number
15 | Pressures last season by defensive linemen on the roster in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
