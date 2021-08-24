Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.
From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.
In the second part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW linebacker Noah Burks discusses this year's backfield as we take an in-depth look at the running backs and fullbacks:
Depth chart
Running backs
Projected starter — Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
Jalen Berger — 6-0; 203; Redshirt; Fr.; Newark, N.J.
Key backups
Chez Mellusi — 5-11; 204; Jr.; Naples, Fla.
Isaac Guerendo — 6-0; 219; Jr.; Clayton, Ind.
Braelon Allen — 6-2; 238; Fr.; Fond du Lac, Wis.
The rest
Jackson Acker — 6-1; 229; Fr.; Madison, Wis.
Grover Bortolotti — 5-9; 188; Fr.; Whitefish Bay, Wis.
Loyal Crawford — 5-11; 195; Fr.; Eau Claire, Wis.
Julius Davis — 5-10; 201; So.; Menomonee Falls, Wis.
Antwan Roberts — 6-1; 195; Fr.; Hendersonville, Tenn.
Brady Schipper — 5-11; 205; Jr.; Stoughton, Wis.
Fullbacks
Projected starter
John Chenal — 6-2; 256; Sr.; Grantsburg, Wis.
Key backup
Quan Easterling — 6-3; 239; So.; Akron, Ohio
Teammate's take
Overview
Arguably no position at UW had more to prove and more snaps to be earned during training camp than tailback. Jalen Berger (above) returns as the leading rusher and showed bursts of speed and more patience than expected from a true freshman. He was limited to four games but averaged 5 yards per carry.
Hopes are high that the former four-star recruit will be able to provide more explosive plays in the run game — UW averaged 4.9 yards per play on the ground last season, its lowest mark since 2004.
Berger seemed to instantly have the feel for allowing blockers to work in front of him before firing through the hole. Allowing his blockers to get to the second level and creating lanes into the secondary is the next step for both Berger and the running game.
However, the running back job might not be Berger’s alone.
The Badgers hit the transfer market to bring in Chez Mellusi (above) from Clemson. Mellusi, also a former four-star recruit, was used sparingly for the Tigers behind first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne. He showed both rushing and receiving skills at Clemson, and having more speed to dump the ball off to will help the quarterback room and challenge defenses in ways the Badgers haven’t in recent seasons.
UW will run more between-the-tackles concepts than Mellusi was accustomed to with the Tigers, whose bread-and-butter was off-tackle runs and using their superior speed to attack the edge. What will be most interesting to watch is how Mellusi adjusts to direct handoffs as opposed to the run-pass option style Clemson used. He’s looked comfortable in training camp in UW’s more traditional system, but seeing that transfer to the game field is key.
His influence as someone who’s been to the College Football Playoff national championship game already has set the tone for how the young group needs to prepare.
Fans are clamoring to see how quickly 17-year-old freshman Braelon Allen (above) can put his otherworldly workouts to use. Once projected as a defensive player, the Badgers moved Allen to the backfield after a sensational junior year as a running back for Fond du Lac, which earned him Associated Press state player of the year honors. Allen’s reclassification to the 2021 class — meaning he should be a senior in high school this season — makes his likelihood of contributing right away a little more far-fetched, but he appears physically capable of just about anything a college tailback could be asked to do.
Isaac Guerendo could also be a factor at tailback if he can stay healthy, a constant battle for him throughout his college career. The way Paul Chryst and his staff talk about him, he’s clearly done things in practice that have turned heads, but that hasn’t translated to portions of practices reporters have seen.
Berger and Mellusi ideally become a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield and bolster the Badgers’ receiving threat out of the backfield. They could reach the heights of 2013, when UW had two 1,000-yard rushers, but it might be even more advantageous if they have 1,000-plus yards apiece split between the air and ground. If Guerendo stays healthy, he finally could become the big-play threat UW coaches have insisted he is for years.
With almost every available running back dealing with injuries during spring practices, the fullback group took a majority of those snaps at sessions open to reporters.
John Chenal (above) likely won’t have to fill in at running back this fall after the additions in recruiting and the transfer market, but he showed this spring and over the last two seasons that he can be trusted to take the ball in short-yardage situations and churn out what’s needed.
With Chenal stepping into the starting role, one wouldn’t expect much to change production-wise for the Badgers. A deeper backfield allows him to be the blocking and short-yardage threat he can be.
If things work out as hoped at the tailback spot, the fullbacks won’t be asked to be as significant a factor in the passing game as Mason Stokke was last season.
Chenal and Quan Easterling don’t possess the speed Stokke did, but they’re bigger bodies and strong blockers leading through the hole.
Easterling has a bigger frame but can move his feet quickly to get the angle needed on a linebacker. He hasn’t see much action since arriving at UW, but he can be useful if called upon.
Backup tight ends may end up playing as fullbacks at times this season, something that could help add another receiving threat to challenge defenses.
How often fullbacks are used this season will be something to keep an eye on. If the receiving corps is healthy, the three wide receiver set could be the base of the offense, knocking fullbacks off the field.
Ready to make a leap
Jalen Berger already proved his abilities by earning the starting role over a pair of upperclassmen last season, but with more competition in the room and some experience on his side, he could cement his place as a starter if he can handle the increased workload.
Wouldn’t it be perfect for another New Jersey tailback to add to that legacy at UW?
Looking forward
Allen is the presumptive running back of the future, and position coach Gary Brown (above) says the change of direction and explosive movements he’s shown during camp indicate he’ll be a tough player to tackle.
But Allen was one of four running backs the Badgers brought into the 2021 class. Any reps in practice or games these freshmen get will help reload the position over the next two years. Look for someone like Jackson Acker to make an immediate contribution on special teams — there was talk during his recruitment that he could play on defense and he has the size and speed to be a successful kickoff and/or punt coverage ace.
As for fullbacks, Easterling is the only non-senior fullback on the roster, so the Badgers will need to convert a player to the spot this spring or at the very least by next fall. UW is one of the few holdouts in college football still utilizing a fullback, and Chryst doesn’t seem likely to do away with the role entirely like some of his coaching colleagues.
“We've been fortunate,” Chryst said. “Before Mason, it was Alec (Ingold) and before Alec, it was Derek Watt. … All the guys have gone on and play in the NFL. So it’d be pretty stupid of us not to use a fullback if we’ve got guys that are good enough to play in the NFL, right?
“I think any offense, defense, special teams, your scheme better be broad enough to be able to complement and use the players that you have and use them to the best of their abilities.”
The number
2 | Total fumbles by Badgers running backs in 2020 on 215 carries. Both were committed by graduated senior Garrett Groshek.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
In this Series
Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team
-
-
Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key
-
Badgers roster breakdown: Tight end Jake Ferguson looking to lead a deep group to greatness
- 11 updates