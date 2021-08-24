Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key

How often fullbacks are used this season will be something to keep an eye on. If the receiving corps is healthy, the three wide receiver set could be the base of the offense, knocking fullbacks off the field.

Ready to make a leap

Jalen Berger already proved his abilities by earning the starting role over a pair of upperclassmen last season, but with more competition in the room and some experience on his side, he could cement his place as a starter if he can handle the increased workload.

Wouldn’t it be perfect for another New Jersey tailback to add to that legacy at UW?

Looking forward

Allen is the presumptive running back of the future, and position coach Gary Brown (above) says the change of direction and explosive movements he’s shown during camp indicate he’ll be a tough player to tackle.

But Allen was one of four running backs the Badgers brought into the 2021 class. Any reps in practice or games these freshmen get will help reload the position over the next two years. Look for someone like Jackson Acker to make an immediate contribution on special teams — there was talk during his recruitment that he could play on defense and he has the size and speed to be a successful kickoff and/or punt coverage ace.