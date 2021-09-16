BADGERS EXCEL AT PASSING

Kelly Sheffield almost sympathizes with opposing coaches as they try to come up with a serving strategy against his University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
“Where are you going to serve us?” Sheffield asked rhetorically. There is no good answer.
The No. 2 Badgers have achieved a major preseason goal of improving their passing, or serve receiving, through the first three weeks of the season. They rank first among Big Ten Conference teams, passing 2.28 on the 3-point scale. Any player passing 2.4 is considered elite.
Nebraska and Iowa are next at 2.21, with Ohio State and Minnesota following at 2.15.
UW’s passing numbers are a big step up from the spring season, when the Badgers finished a tick below 2.00.
The Badgers also are tops in first ball sideout percentage (41.0), an indication that they are in system more than any other team.
Lauren Barnes and Giorgia Civita rank among the top three passers in the conference. Sheffield said that Grace Loberg is passing better than she has in her career and newcomers Joslyn Boyer and Julia Orzol have added stability in serve receive.
“I wouldn’t trade this group for anybody out there,” Sheffield said. “They feed off of each other. They are in the gym on their own a lot. They are very competitive and yet they lift each other up. Every one of them has lifted their game from a year ago.
“We’ve got three top-notch liberos back there. Right now our passing numbers are the best since we’ve been here.”
On the flip side, the Badgers’ servers are wreaking havoc with opposing passers. UW’s opponents are passing just 1.89 off its servers, with teams passing under 2.00 against Izzy Ashburn, Barnes, Boyer, Civita and Orzol.
UW is point scoring on 50 percent of its serves, roughly 10 percentage points above the norm. And the Badgers, combining the passing and serving excellence, are outscoring their opponents 40-11 on service aces.