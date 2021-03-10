BADGERS (16-11)

Coach: Greg Gard, 117-68 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior center Micah Potter (above) matched his season high with 23 points in the Badgers’ 77-73 loss at Iowa on Sunday. Potter went 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
