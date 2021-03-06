 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BADGERS (16-10, 10-9)

BADGERS (16-10, 10-9)

Brad Davison - Wisconsin Purdue

Coach: Greg Gard, 117-67 in his fifth season at UW.

Player to watch: Senior guard Brad Davison (above) scored a team-high 15 points in UW’s 73-69 loss at No. 23 Purdue on Tuesday night, matching his highest output in a Big Ten game this season.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Francis holds historic meeting with revered Shia cleric

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics