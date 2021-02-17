 Skip to main content
BADGERS (15-7, 9-6)

Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis

Coach: Greg Gard, 116-64 in his fifth season at UW.

Player to watch: Freshman guard Jonathan Davis (above) is averaging 11.3 points over the past four games. He’s averaging 9.3 points on 15-of-21 shooting in the second half of those games.

