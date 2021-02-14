 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BADGERS (15-6, 9-5)

BADGERS (15-6, 9-5)

D'Mitrik Trice - Wisconsin Nebraska

Coach: Greg Gard, 116-63 in his fifth season at UW.

Player to watch: Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) is 4 of 21 from 3-point range over the past four games. He went 3 of 14 overall from the field in UW’s 61-48 win at Nebraska on Wednesday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan and Harry announce they're expecting second child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics