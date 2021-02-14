BADGERS (15-6, 9-5)

Coach: Greg Gard, 116-63 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) is 4 of 21 from 3-point range over the past four games. He went 3 of 14 overall from the field in UW’s 61-48 win at Nebraska on Wednesday.
Coach: Greg Gard, 116-63 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice (above) is 4 of 21 from 3-point range over the past four games. He went 3 of 14 overall from the field in UW’s 61-48 win at Nebraska on Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.