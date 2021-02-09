 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BADGERS (14-6, 8-5)

BADGERS (14-6, 8-5)

Brad Davison - UW vs. Nebraska

Coach: Greg Gard, 115-63 in his fifth season at UW.

Player to watch: Brad Davison (above) had 15 points and seven assists in UW’s 67-53 win over Nebraska in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 22. He made two 3-pointers during a 16-0 run in the second half.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

For the love of rain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics