BADGERS (14-6, 8-5)

Coach: Greg Gard, 115-63 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Brad Davison (above) had 15 points and seven assists in UW’s 67-53 win over Nebraska in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 22. He made two 3-pointers during a 16-0 run in the second half.
Coach: Greg Gard, 115-63 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Brad Davison (above) had 15 points and seven assists in UW’s 67-53 win over Nebraska in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 22. He made two 3-pointers during a 16-0 run in the second half.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.