Player to watch: Forward Ben Carlson (above) finished with 13 points in UW’s 77-67 victory over Eastern Illinois on Friday night. Carlson went 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to finish with the most points by UW true freshman making his debut since Josh Gasser scored 21 points in a 99-55 win over Prairie View A&M on Nov. 14, 2010.