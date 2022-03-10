 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badger West All-Conference Girls Basketball

  • 0

First team

Taylor Pffaf, G, junior, Baraboo

Ally Barth, F, senior, Edgewood

Amber Grosse, W, senior, Edgewood

Grace Vesperman, G, senior, Mount Horeb

Sam Schmitt, PG, sophomore, Oregon

Mahra Wieman, G, senior, Reedsburg (U)

Sydney Cherney, G, sophomore, Reedsburg (U)

Trenna Cherney, F, senior, Reedsburg

Maggie Hartwig, F, junior, Sauk Prairie

McKayla Paukner, G, sophomore, Sauk Prairie

Honorable mention

Caitlyn Frank, G, sophomore, Baraboo

Mataya Machovec-Fernandez, G, sophomore, Edgewood

Madison Foley, G, junior, Edgewood

People are also reading…

Taylor Jacobson, G, junior, Monroe

Emma Anderson, F, senior, Mount Horeb

Delaney Nyenhuis, F, sophomore, Oregon

Emily Mortenson, SG, senior, Oregon

Lily Eisele, G, senior, Oregon

Asja McCall, P, junior, Portage

Estella Brees, G, sophomore, Portage

Macie Wieman, G, senior, Reedsburg

Grace Benish, F, senior, Reedsburg

McKenzie Bestor, G, senior, Reedsburg

Kassia Marquardt, G, senior, Sauk Prairie

Olivia Paukner, F, senior, Sauk Prairie

Erelyn Apel, G, sophomore, Sauk Prairie

*(U) represents unanimous vote

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics