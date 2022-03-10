Badger West All-Conference Girls Basketball

First team
Taylor Pffaf, G, junior, Baraboo
Ally Barth, F, senior, Edgewood
Amber Grosse, W, senior, Edgewood
Grace Vesperman, G, senior, Mount Horeb
Sam Schmitt, PG, sophomore, Oregon
Mahra Wieman, G, senior, Reedsburg (U)
Sydney Cherney, G, sophomore, Reedsburg (U)
Trenna Cherney, F, senior, Reedsburg
Maggie Hartwig, F, junior, Sauk Prairie
McKayla Paukner, G, sophomore, Sauk Prairie
Honorable mention
Caitlyn Frank, G, sophomore, Baraboo
Mataya Machovec-Fernandez, G, sophomore, Edgewood
Madison Foley, G, junior, Edgewood
People are also reading…
Taylor Jacobson, G, junior, Monroe
Emma Anderson, F, senior, Mount Horeb
Delaney Nyenhuis, F, sophomore, Oregon
Emily Mortenson, SG, senior, Oregon
Lily Eisele, G, senior, Oregon
Asja McCall, P, junior, Portage
Estella Brees, G, sophomore, Portage
Macie Wieman, G, senior, Reedsburg
Grace Benish, F, senior, Reedsburg
McKenzie Bestor, G, senior, Reedsburg
Kassia Marquardt, G, senior, Sauk Prairie
Olivia Paukner, F, senior, Sauk Prairie
Erelyn Apel, G, sophomore, Sauk Prairie
*(U) represents unanimous vote