Badger West All-Conference Girls Basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Johnny Davis left Sunday's game after being injured on a flagrant foul by an ejected Nebraska player. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. Here's the latest.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
Jim Polzin: Greg Gard couldn't figure out how to make Johnny Davis mad. But he did help make him great
Johnny Davis likely will play his final home game for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Sunday. This is the story of the first time Badgers coach Greg Gard watched him play and how they’ve built their relationship.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't like and what it all means after No. 10 UW fell to Nebraska 74-73 on senior day at the Kohl Center.
Chris Vogt has been a Badgers player for just one season, while Brad Davison is finishing up his fifth. The short amount of time together didn’t stop them from forming a tight knit bond.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Beloved Madison bartender Mary Reed was killed while trying to cross a highway in Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday night.
Former Wisconsin great Frank Kaminsky sees similarities between his Badgers team that played for the national title and this season’s team.
TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Cornhuskers to prepare you for the men’s basketball team’s game against Nebraska.