Badger back — on lease (1989)

"I noticed there was this incredible badger on the pilot house of the ship," said David Mandel, director of exhibits for the historical society.

Initial research was fruitful: Old newspapers disclosed the badger was cast in 1899 by Milwaukee artist Paul Kupper. The badger and an exquisite silver service were gifts from the state of Wisconsin to the U.S. government for the first USS Wisconsin battleship.

The badger rode on the pilot's bridge from 1901, when the ship was commissioned, for at least 10 years. During that period, the badger sailed with the Wisconsin and the rest of the "Great White Fleet"' to China and Japan in a show of American strength.

When World War I broke out, it is believed the ornamentation was stripped from the battleship to prevent badger shrapnel from wounding sailors on board. Though the exact date of the badger's removal is unknown to the historical society, the original USS Wisconsin was scrapped in 1921.

Researchers combed maritime museums around the U.S. in vain for the badger after Navy officials said they had never heard of the piece, Mandel said.

On a hunch, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., was checked. Officials there replied that, yes, they had such a badger.