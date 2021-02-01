Badger back — on lease (1989)

[Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Wisconsin State Journal on Dec. 12, 1989.]
This is one badger that's been around.
The beast that stands guard outside Gov. Tommy Thompson's Capitol office is a 1,200-pound bronze figure that came home to Wisconsin after 10 or so years at sea and six decades of obscurity.
The badger's return was the result of tireless gumshoe work by State Historical Society officials and a little political finesse by Thompson.
The governor's new mascot slipped quietly into the Capitol a couple of weeks ago at the governor's request, after a 10-month hibernation in the basement of the State Historical Society museum in Madison.
His return to Wisconsin in 1988 capped a classic detective story, but was ironic in a way. Like many long-lost friends, the badger's whereabouts was no mystery to some people in his new life.
The creature spent six long, sedentary decades decorating the superintendent's garden at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. A Milwaukee Journal reporter saw the figure there during a 1971 visit.
But Wisconsin history sleuths had to start from scratch in 1987 when they spotted the badger in an old newspaper photo of the original USS Wisconsin battleship. The State Historical Society wanted the badger for a museum exhibit on artifacts from the two Wisconsin battleships. The exhibit was timed to coincide with the October 1988 recommissioning of the second USS Wisconsin.
"I noticed there was this incredible badger on the pilot house of the ship," said David Mandel, director of exhibits for the historical society.
Initial research was fruitful: Old newspapers disclosed the badger was cast in 1899 by Milwaukee artist Paul Kupper. The badger and an exquisite silver service were gifts from the state of Wisconsin to the U.S. government for the first USS Wisconsin battleship.
The badger rode on the pilot's bridge from 1901, when the ship was commissioned, for at least 10 years. During that period, the badger sailed with the Wisconsin and the rest of the "Great White Fleet"' to China and Japan in a show of American strength.
When World War I broke out, it is believed the ornamentation was stripped from the battleship to prevent badger shrapnel from wounding sailors on board. Though the exact date of the badger's removal is unknown to the historical society, the original USS Wisconsin was scrapped in 1921.
Researchers combed maritime museums around the U.S. in vain for the badger after Navy officials said they had never heard of the piece, Mandel said.
On a hunch, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., was checked. Officials there replied that, yes, they had such a badger.
But the Navy was reluctant to part with it, and finally agreed after a series of pleas from state officials, including Thompson. A long-term loan was worked out for the badger, which officially remains U.S. government property.
The badger was delivered to Wisconsin a year ago after Thompson snipped a little last-minute red tape, Mandel said.
The badger is in state hands on a four-year lease.