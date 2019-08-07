With Packers head coach Matt LaFleur apparently having decided to hold starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of the preseason opener — LaFleur wouldn’t say definitively that Rodgers is out, but he even said he expects to get his preseason work in Games 2 and 3 in Baltimore against the Ravens and Winnipeg against the Oakland Raiders — it’ll be interesting to see how LaFleur divvies up the quarterback snaps among DeShone Kizer (above), Tim Boyle and rookie Manny Wilkins.
LaFleur has been clear that he will mete out playing time and snaps based on competition and how each quarterback performs, sometimes mixing up the rotation on a practice-to-practice basis. Last week, he made it clear that Wilkins had earned more opportunities with his play in practice, and his laser downfield throw to Trevor Davis along the right sideline during Family Night on Friday was exactly the kind of play that earns a guy more opportunities.
That said, LaFleur was frustrated with all his quarterbacks at the end of the team’s two joint practiced with the Texans, so it’s hard to tell which way he’s leaning — although Kizer figures to start.
“We just want consistent play from the quarterbacks. And I think you’ve seen some good and some not-so-good,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “I just want those guys to play decisively. We talk to the QBs a lot about, ‘Indecisive equals ineffective.’ Hey listen, are you going to make a mistake? Yeah, chances are you’re going to make a mistake in the game at some point. But, it’s being decisive and if you do make a mistake, how do you respond to that? And that’s what I want to see from those guys.”