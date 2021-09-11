Babette Wainwright: 'I am picking up intense pain'

MADISON
With four days left on our two-week Ireland vacation, my spouse, in charge of our itinerary, decided to explore a remote spot called Mottee Stone.
After meandering through lonely narrow roads, we traipsed on a grassy path to a large unremarkable glacier erratic which made us wonder why we had bothered.
Suddenly my heart felt out of control, I felt inexplicably sad. I told Kathleen: “I am picking up intense pain; many people suffered and died here.”
Being respectful of my Haitian spiritual belief, she did not question me and drove us to the closest café for a soothing tea. At the table facing me, a woman’s expression matched my emotions; she looked as if she had witnessed something dreadful, like a horrible death.
At our guest house, somber guests were watching what looked like an action film on TV. Then I realized it was CNN reporting that planes had crashed into the Twin Towers, where my two close friends worked, and a place which has always frightened me. People were jumping to their death. A limp seraphic priest was carried away. Terrified Americans were escaping across a bridge while we were visiting a rock.
The rest is a blur. In the week we were stranded, the goodwill and compassion of the Irish people and others reassured us that, despite al-Qaida, Americans had friends around the world.