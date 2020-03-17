You are the owner of this article.
Ayo Adebogun

Ayo Adebogun, a linebacker/defensive end hailing from Mequon, committed to the Badgers in December 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Associated Press as a junior, a season in which he tallied 16 sacks and 75 total tackles.

The Homestead High School product is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.

