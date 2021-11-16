 Skip to main content
Avree Antony, jr., G, Sun Prairie
Avree Antony, jr., G, Sun Prairie

Middleton's Berkley Smith fights for a rebound against Sun Prairie's Avree Antony in the first period, as Sun Prairie takes on Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference girls high school basketball on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Middleton High School

Antony is one of the best juniors in the state. The 5-9 guard has already received a few offers from Division I colleges such as UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. Antony didn't play many games last season. The lightning-quick guard will be able to break games open with her speed and energy.

