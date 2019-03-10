The 8th District of Madison is unique with respect to its population — most of those who live here are students attending the University of Wisconsin, myself included. The average age of this district is likely the youngest in the city. I’m running for City Council to ensure we have somebody who is able represent our interests and concerns, as well as make Madison a better city for everyone.
The paradox of youth voters is that we’re regarded as both too idealistic and too apathetic. Thankfully it seems like recent trends in youth turnout are debunking the apathy charge, but what remains for many is the belief that the idealism of young people must be brought to heel before they can engage in politics. The energy we possess is regarded not as an asset, but as a liability to be hedged against. At a national level, this is apparent when figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are told to sit down and wait their turn rather than fight for change.
I view this from a different perspective. There are issues that are important to people in Madison: more affordable housing, more public transportation, and more sustainable infrastructure. These policies have the potential to drastically improve life for everyone in Madison. My motivation for running is to bring passionate representation to the people of my district on these issues. I want every person in the 8th, and in Madison, to know that when I get to council, I’ll be in their corner.
On council, I’ll advocate for policies that would make it easier for housing cooperatives to form, so we can increase the supply of affordable units. I’ll also uphold our commitment to investment in the Affordable Housing Fund.
I’ll fight for increased investment in Madison’s public transit, so that we can offer reliable transportation to underserved populations while reducing our carbon emissions. The Bus Rapid Transit proposal is something I look forward to seeing implemented and expanded. Another priority I’m planning to advocate for is to expand late-night bus service so that nobody has to walk anywhere at a time when they feel unsafe.
I moved to Madison in the summer of 2016 to help organize for progressive candidates. As Cesar Chavez once put it, “Organizing is talking to one person, then another person, then another person.” In that spirit, I talked to hundreds of people about their households, their city and the economy. Many of the issues raised then are the same ones that students on campus are bringing up to me now. There is a consensus to be reached about how we can make Madison the city we all deserve. It would be my honor to help us get there.