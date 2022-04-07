Avery Pennekamp, sr., F, McFarland

A first team All-Rock Valley pick, she had hat tricks in four games (Whitewater, East Troy, Melrose/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Clinton/Beloit Turner). She finished with 17 goals and seven assists.
She suffered an ankle injury in the state semifinal win over New Berlin but was able to gut it out in the championship game victory.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today