Avery Pennekamp, sr., F, McFarland

A first team All-Rock Valley pick, she had hat tricks in four games (Whitewater, East Troy, Melrose/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Clinton/Beloit Turner). She finished with 17 goals and seven assists.

She suffered an ankle injury in the state semifinal win over New Berlin but was able to gut it out in the championship game victory. 

