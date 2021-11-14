 Skip to main content
Ava Loftus, sr., G, Stoughton
Ava Loftus, sr., G, Stoughton

The 5-foot-8 senior led Stoughton in scoring last season (11.6 points), averaging more than double the next closest player on the team. A Minnesota State-Moorhead commit, Loftus also led the way in rebounding (4.2) and steals per game (1.5), plus was tied for second in assists (1.1). She'll aim to turn around a Vikings team that went 2-8 last season.

