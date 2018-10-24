Game of the Month
August 29 | Brewers 13, Reds 12 (10 innings)
Christian Yelich went 6-for-6 and became the eighth player in team history to hit for the cycle, including a game-tying triple in the seventh as the Brewers rallied from a 10-6 deficit. Jesus Aguilar homered in the 10th to give the Brewers a 12-11 lead and Erik Kratz singled home what proved to be the winning run.
Player of the Month
Christian Yelich really began to flex his muscles with 11 homers in the month, batting .307 and driving in 19 runs.
Pitcher of the Month
Jhoulys Chacin continued to anchor the starting rotation, going 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA as he averaged just under six innings in his six starts.